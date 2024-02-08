WATCH: Pregnant Yami Gautam beams in joy after hubby Aditya Dhar offers pillow at event; fans are in awe

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are one of the loveliest couples in the film industry. They have been happily married for quite some time. The couple is working together for the second time in the upcoming film Article 370. A trailer launch event for the film was organized in Mumbai today, February 8 where Dhar confirmed to everyone that Yami is pregnant and that they are expecting their first child. He also said that they will get to know soon whether it will be Laxmi or Ganesha. During the event, Aditya's sweet and caring gesture for his pregnant wifey is too hard to miss.

Aditya Dhar takes care of his pregnant wife Yami Gautam during Article 370 trailer launch event

A video on Instagram shows Yami Gautam answering media people's questions regarding the film when her husband Aditya Dhar offered her a pillow so that she would feel comfortable as she is pregnant. When Dhar was taking care of Yami, the actress was seen flaunting a bright smile and her eyes were shining.

Have a look at Aditya Dhar's sweet gesture:

As soon as the video was dropped on social media, fans were quick enough to react to it. They praised Aditya for his sweet gesture. Have a look:

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar confirm pregnancy

On February 8, the trailer launch event of Article 370 took place and it was attended by the film's lead actress Yami Gautam along with co-producer and her husband Aditya Dhar. At the event, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

Dhar said, "We will get to know that if it's gonna be Laxmi or a Ganesha....there's a baby on the way. It was an amazing time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby honestly, it almost felt like..wo Abhimanyu waali story yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of Abhimanyu's story). The baby knows exactly about how 370 was abrogated."

About Article 370

Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami after URI. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on February 23rd, 2024. The film is set in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

