Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: When Salman Khan revealed the actor liked a 'beautiful' girl during shoot of London Dreams and asked her for a kiss 

Aditya Roy Kapur who celebrates his birthday on November 16, 1985 turns 39 and has nearly completed 15 years in the showbiz. He came into limelight with his film, Aashiqui 2 co- starring Shraddha Kapoor. But, only few fans know that he made his debut in a 2009 film, London Dreams co-starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. Let's throwback to the time when Khan shared an interesting story about the actor and a ‘beautiful’ girl on the set of that film.

Aditya Roy Kapur visited the set of Salman's show, Bigg Boss in 2020 to promote his film Malang. During their visit on the shoot, the megastar recalled an amusing anecdote about the OK Jaanu actor's romantic antics on the set of his debut film, London Dreams in 2008.

In the film, Kapur played the role of a bashful young man. The Dabangg actor recounted that while shooting with actors like him and Ajay Devgn, the then debutant was smitten by a ‘beautiful girl’ on set. The revelation received a lot of cheers from the audience. In response, Kapur added, “Just one?”

During their candid conversation on the reality show, Khan reminisced about how the young Aditya didn't know how to approach the girl and what to talk with her. In this situation, he was helped by others on set. But rather than suggesting a typical date, he was suggested to be direct and ask her for a kiss saying, "Give na one kiss, yaar. Please na. What is there?"

Salman added that the Kalank actor followed the suggestion and surprisingly, succeeded in getting a kiss from the girl who had caught his attention, making everyone in the audience surprised. Apart from fun, the incident also showcased his strong bond with Khan.

But, from a rather nervous debutant in London Dream in 2009, Aditya Roy Kapur has established a successful career for himself. Some of his notable performances include Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, OK Jaanu, Malang, Kalank and more. He will be next seen in Metro… In Dino co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma and more.

