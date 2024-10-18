Aditya Roy Kapur reveals his relationship status and admits he prefers blocking over ghosting: ‘I’m bad with my...’

In a recent interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show What Women Want, Aditya Roy Kapur spoke candidly about his personal life. In the promo, Aditya, who reportedly ended his relationship with Ananya Panday earlier this year, described his now relationship status as "chiller." He also revealed that in relationships, he tends to prefer blocking over ghosting stating, ‘I am bad with my phone’.

In the promo, Kareena is seen asking Aditya Roy Kapur how he handles "ghosting" in a relationship. Aditya responded that he prefers blocking. "A hundred messages! I’m bad with my phone anyway. My whole day will go by, and I'll just... block," he said.

Bebo then asked him about his relationship status. “A lot of women want to know about your relationship status,” she said. To this, Aditya asked, “Is chilling a status?” Kareena said, “You are always chilling, Adi.” Aditya added, “I’m a chiller.”

For those who may not be aware, Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly ended their relationship a few months ago after being together for nearly two years. Rumors about their romance began circulating in 2022 and gradually gained attention.

The pair were often seen together at the same parties and were even spotted vacationing together. Karan Johar also dropped several memorable hints about their relationship on Koffee With Karan.

On the other hand, during the promotion of her film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday described herself as a "psycho obsessive stalker girlfriend," similar to her character in the movie.

Speaking with No Filter Neha, when asked about the most "unhinged" thing she had done in a relationship, she recalled calling her boyfriend 50 to 75 times because he wasn’t answering her calls.

The Call Me Bae actress admitted that if her partner didn’t pick up the phone, she would call repeatedly, sometimes up to 75 times.

Host Neha Dhupia jokingly advised her not to reveal the name of the partner, and after a brief silence, Ananya acknowledged her habit, explaining that she tends to want immediate resolution in situations and doesn’t like giving people space, admitting it’s not a healthy habit.

On the professional front, Aditya will next appear in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has several exciting projects lined up, including Call Me Bae Season 2 and an untitled film featuring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

