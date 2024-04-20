Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary with daughter Aaradhya; see PIC

Today, April 20, the most-loved couple in B-town, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrate another year of being happily married.

The star couple gave their fans an adorable surprise to mark this big day by dropping a cute family picture on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding with Abhishek Bachchan was a big deal back in 2007. The star couple hit the headlines, with people getting restless and trying to get a glimpse of them in their wedding finery. Today, after 17 years of being in wedlock, nothing has changed. They are still madly and deeply in love, and their fans are delighted to watch them together.

To mark another year of marital bliss, Aishwarya and Abhishek took to social media and dropped an adorable image showering love on each other. In the photo, the Jodhaa Akbar actress looked ravishing as she flaunted her million-dollar smile and added a pop of color to her lips.

To mark another year of marital bliss, Aishwarya and Abhishek took to social media and dropped an adorable image showering love on each other. In the photo, the Jodhaa Akbar actress looked ravishing as she flaunted her million-dollar smile and added a pop of color to her lips.

Junior Bachchan posed very sweetly in a beige shirt in his wife's selfie. Their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, made a special appearance, completing the family photo. Sharing the same image on their respective Instagram profiles, the celebs added a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan called Abhishek Bachchan a ‘knight in shining armor’

After their wedding, the couple gave various interviews wherein they spoke highly about their partner. While talking to Vogue earlier, the Devdas actress said, “I love that Abhi is this mix of a well-mannered, chivalrous boy and a knight in shining armor.”

While in a chat with the same publication, Abhishek stated that nothing gives him more pleasure than putting his wife in front of him and seeing her being celebrated.

“Whether she receives the Padma Shri or goes to Cannes, the most amazing thing I can do is be supportive. Anyone who says it isn't the manly thing to do that's bull**it. That's really regressive,” the Yuva actor added.

A couple of years after their wedding, on November 16, 2011, the super-couple was blessed with a girl they named Aaradhya.

