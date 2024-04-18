13 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil dialogues that are too good to be missed

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one of the classic films of its time. Released in 2016, this romantic drama had filmmaker Karan Johar’s signature style all over it. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, the movie was all about friendship, one-sided love, and heartbreak. While the cherry on the cake was Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo and Pritam’s soulful music, one thing that also made Ae Dil Hai Mushkil one of the fans’ favorites is its heart-aching yet soulful dialogues. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil dialogues are heart-touching and they celebrate unrequited love.

From Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue ‘Ek Tarfa Pyar ki Takat hi kuch aur hoti hai’’ to Anushka Sharma’s “Pyar mein junoon hai par dosti me sukoon hai”, these easy-to-remember dialogues are still fresh in viewers’ minds. So, let’s dive into the world of love and friendship and rewind these best 13 dialogues from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in which Ranbir’s Ayan Sanger, Anushka’s Alizeh, and Aishwarya’s Saba won millions of hearts.

Here are 13 best Ae Dil Hai Mushkil dialogues that are unmissable

1. “Aapke aansu bade wafadar hain, aapki ijazat ke bina bahar nahi nikalte.”

Saba quoted this dialogue when she first met heartbroken Ayan at the airport and the rest was history.

2. “Pyar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai. Main kabhi nahi chahti ki jo hum dono ke bich sukoon hai wo chala jaye.”

In this one-liner, Alizeh beautifully explained the meaning of love and friendship. She also clarified the importance of friendship in a woman’s life through this dialogue.

3. “Aasan hai kya aisi mohabbat karna jiske badle mohabbat na mile?”

Ayan met Saba’s ex-husband Tahir Taliyar Khan (played by Shah Rukh Khan) for the first time and sensed that he was still in love with his estranged wife. He asked him about his love for Saba through these words.

4. “Main kisi ki zaroorat nahi, khwaish banna chahti hu.”

This is one of the most famous dialogues of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the film. This one-liner reflected a woman’s desire and needs.

5. “Ek tarfa pyar ki takat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Auron ke rishte ki tarah ye do logo me nahi bat’ti, sirf mera haq hai ispe.”

Shah Rukh Khan only had a cameo in this film but this dialogue was more than enough to tell us why he’s called the superstar of this generation. The way Khan depicted the power of one-sided love through these lines is worth appreciating.

6. “Mohabbat karna hamare bas mein nahi hai, us mohabbat se dur chale jana hamare bas mein hai.”

Ayan stated the plight of all one-sided lovers who could not be with their love interest with this heart-aching dialogue.

7. “Ajeeb Kahani hai pyar aur dosti ke rishte ki. Pyar hamara hero aur dosti hamari heroine.”

Ranbir Kapoor summed up the entire plot of the movie with this beautifully explained dialogue.

8. “Kisi ne kabhi aapko suddenly chaata mara hai … phaat … us chaante ko ishq kehte hai … aur woh chaanta aur zor se padta hai jab koi teesra aa jaata hai.”

This heartfelt dialogue by Ranbir Kapoor’s character tells us how it feels to be in love and the feeling when a third person comes in between you and your love interest.

9. “Love tedha hai lekin us tedhe love me bhi sukoon pana kuch logo ko aata hai.”

This dialogue tells us the depth of being in love and what it takes to stay in a relationship.

10. “Mujhse pehli si mohabbat mere mehboob naa maang.”

Originally written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Saba says this dialogue when she met Alizeh for the first time, reflecting upon how she’s not the first love interest of Ayan.

11. “Pyar cancer ki tarah hota hai. Bin bulaye aa jata hai aur maar ke chala jata hai.”

Here, Ranbir metaphorically talks about how love happens at the least expected time.

12. “Jab Pyaar mein Pyaar na ho, Jab dard mein yaar na ho Jab aasoun mein muskaan na ho, Jab Laafzo mein zubaan na ho Jab saasein bas yunhi chale, Jab har din mein raat dhale Jab intezaar sirf waqt ka ho, Jab yaad uss kambkhat ka ho Kyun hun mein rahi jab kisi aur ki manzil, Dhadkano ne saath chhod diya Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.”

This is one of the best Shayaris from the movie.

13. “Log aksar kehte hai na ki dil aur dimaag ke beech mein dil ki sunni chahiye … lekin jab dil toot jaata hai … toh usse behtar advice toh dimaag hi deta hai.”

This one by Ranbir aka Ayan depicts the struggle between heart and mind.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar, is not only a movie but it’s a tale of love and friendship. And, Ranbir, Anushka, and Aishwarya have indeed nailed their parts. With one of the epic writings, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil dialogues have stuck with us forever.

Let us know which one is your favorite!

