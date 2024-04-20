Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan anniversary: Did you know actress realized being married on their honeymoon flight?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered one of the most beautiful and talented actors in the Indian film industry. After winning the Miss World 1994 pageant, she later established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India. In her extensive film career, she worked with her now husband, Abhishek Bachchan, in many films.

But it was during the shooting of Dhoom 2 that he fell for his co-star. Soon after, they got married. As the couple celebrates another year of marital bliss today, let's revisit the moment when the beauty queen realized she was finally ‘Mrs. Bachchan’.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about the moment she realized she was married to Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 according to traditional ceremonies at the Bachchan residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The event wasn’t a hush-hush affair and was all over the media. But despite all the limelight, it was during their first flight together as man and wife that the actress realized that she was finally married to Junior Bachchan.

In an old interview with Vogue, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor shared that it hit her when the air hostess addressed her as 'Mrs Bachchan' on the flight to their Bora Bora honeymoon. Talking about the incident, she said, "It was on the flight to our honeymoon in Bora Bora. The stewardess welcomed me on board, saying, 'Welcome, Mrs Bachchan.' And Abhishek and I just looked at each other and burst out laughing! And it hit me: I'm married! I'm Mrs Bachchan!"

When Abhishek Bachchan said he likes to celebrate his wife

In an earlier interview with the same publication, the Ghoomer actor divulged that, as a man, nothing gives him more pleasure than his wife. He said, “No, seriously, as a man, nothing gives me more pleasure than putting my wife in front of me and seeing her be celebrated. Whether she receives the Padma Shri or goes to Cannes, the most amazing thing I can do is be supportive. Anyone who says it isn't the manly thing to do that's bull**it. That's really regressive,” he stated.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for 17 years and have a daughter named Aaradhya. When asked about her husband's good qualities, she once told Vogue, “I love that Abhi is this mix of a well-mannered, chivalrous boy and a knight in shining armor.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's love story

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan formally knew each other as co-actors. The first time they met professionally was in 1999, during a photo shoot for the 2000 film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. But it was in 2006 that they became close to shooting for films like Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, and Guru, one after the other.

Soon after, Bachchan fell for the beauty and charm of the actress, and a year later, he popped the question after the premiere of Guru. After she said ‘yes’ to him, the couple got engaged at the Bachchans' residence in front of family and close friends. Soon after, on April 20, 2007, the couple got married in Mumbai and became the country’s most adored Bollywood couple.

On their big day, the Jodhaa Akbar actress looked like a dream in a stunning traditional gold Kanjivaram sari, paired with uncut diamond jewelry and flowers in her hair.

