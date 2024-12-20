Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one responsible daughter taking care of mom Vrinda Rai on 2nd day of Aaradhya’s school annual function: WATCH

After having a blast on day one of their kids' school's annual function, several Bollywood celebs arrived at Dhirubhai Ambani International School for the second day of the event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted making an entry into the venue with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and her mother, Vrinda Rai. In a viral clip, the global icon can be seen taking care of her mother like a responsible daughter.

On December 20, the Ambani school welcomed a host of Bollywood celebs to the second day of their annual function. Among the many known stars of the industry were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who arrived together to cheer for their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aish and Abhishek were joined by the actress' mother, Vrinda Rai.

In a clip posted on Pinkvilla's social media handle, the Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya debutant can be seen taking care of her mother like a responsible daughter. The video shows the mother and daughter duo walking together towards the main entrance of the event. The beauty queen made sure not to leave her mom's side. She even held her hand strongly, making sure her aging mother was safe and sound.

Take a look:

For the event, the mother-daughter duo also coordinated their outfits in shades of black. The Bollywood diva can be seen in a short sweater dress, which she styled with a pair of warm stockings and matching high heels. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress sported her classic mid-parting open-hair look and kept her makeup minimal for the school function.

However, she added a pop of color to her outfit by wearing bright-colored lipstick. While escorting her mother into the venue, Aish also flashed her adorable smile at the paparazzi. Soon after the heartwarming clip went viral, fans took to the comments section to state how loving and caring Aishwarya is.

One user commented, “She is real inspiration.. kaha star sirf apne maa ya bachho ke sath dikhte hai.. despite of belonging to such glamour world all the time she is either with her daughter or mother.”

Another one also opined, “Every daughter does tht to their parents.....whether it's father or mother.....but if someone is not thn thy can learn from her, cause now a days may b ppl need inspiration to take care of thr parents.”

Apart from the Bachchans, Vidya Balan also attended the event with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur.

