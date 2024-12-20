Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan come together to attend 2nd day of Aaradhya’s annual function; actress’ mom joins couple

A day after the first day of the annual celebration, the second day of Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual function commenced. The beloved couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, accompanied by the actress’ mother, turned heads as they arrived together to attend a special event for their daughter, Aaradhya.

On December 20, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attended the second day of the annual function to cheer for their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan . The couple was joined by the actress's mother, Brindya Rai, for the occasion. A heartwarming video captured Aishwarya being a caring daughter as she supported her mother while making their way towards the hall.

The actress also waved with a wide smile upon noticing someone familiar from afar. Abhishek Bachchan patiently waited for them and then followed closely behind.

For the special function, the mother-daughter duo twinned in black. Aishwarya kept it casual yet chic in a black dress paired with matching stockings and heels, while her mother exuded grace in a black suit adorned with a golden printed design. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan opted for an olive tuxedo paired with a blue shirt, completing his polished look.

On Thursday, Abhishek and Aish were accompanied by megastar Amitabh Bachchan as they arrived for the first day of the annual day function. Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on the internet, one of which also showcased Aaradhya’s special performance.

She shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son, AbRam, and needless to say fans couldn’t stop gushing over their powerful performances.

In addition to this, the first day of the function witnessed the presence of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Genelia Deshmukh-Ritiesh Deshmukh, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan among others.

On the work front, while Aish is yet to make an official announcement about her next project, Abhishek will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy entertainer is poised to hit the theaters next year on June 6, 2025.

In addition to this, he also has Sujoy Ghosh’s King led by SRK, co-starring Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma.

