Proud parents Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan record daughter Aaradhya's annual day performance with Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam; WATCH

Amid swirling divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a joint appearance at their daughter Aaradhya's school annual day event on Thursday evening. Now in one heartwarming clip, the couple is seen enthusiastically capturing Aaradhya’s stage performance, where she shares the spotlight with Shah Rukh Khan's son, AbRam Khan, and other students.

Adding festive cheer to the school’s annual day event, Aaradhya Bachchan and AbRam Khan melted hearts with their delightful rendition of a Christmas song. Aaradhya took center stage, reportedly portraying Mrs. Kringle in the play.

Her flawless delivery of dialogues and singing had the audience clapping and cheering, including the proud Bachchan family. The video shows Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan lovingly recording their daughter’s performance, while Amitabh Bachchan, seated beside them, beamed with pride.

Aaradhya, dressed in a red jacket and checkered skirt, is seen standing behind AbRam, who looked adorable in a furry white jumpsuit and red scarf. The duo’s performance left fans awestruck as they sang the cheerful tune together.

The annual day event at Dhirubhai Ambani School turned into a star-studded affair as Bollywood’s biggest names came together to support their children. Not just the Bachchan family, but Shah Rukh Khan was also in attendance, joined by his wife Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan.

The evening was a celebration of young talent, with proud parents cheering loudly from the audience. Paparazzi and fan pages lit up social media with pictures and videos of Bollywood celebs, including Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza, all under one roof. It was a night filled with heartwarming moments as the stars set aside their on-screen personas to cheer for their little ones.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s joint appearance at Aaradhya’s school event surprised many amidst ongoing divorce rumors. Speculation about their relationship escalated earlier this year when they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities separately, with the actress notably avoiding family photos.

Reports of Aishwarya allegedly moving out of the Bachchan residence due to strained ties with Jaya Bachchan, combined with the couple’s solo appearances at events, had fueled the rumors further.

Their last public appearance together with the Bachchan family was at the screening of Agastya Nanda's The Archies, making this reunion a notable moment for fans.

