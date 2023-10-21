EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn gears up for 5 franchises – Singham Again, DDPD 2, Raid 2, Son of Sardar 2 & Dhamaal 4

Ajay Devgn is among the busiest actors of Hindi Cinema, devoting a major chunk of his time to shooting for feature films throughout the year. While he has content films like Maidaan, Auro Mein Kaha Dum Tha, and Shaitaan up for release in the coming 6 months, the actor is all ready to shift his gears to the franchise mode for the next 18 months. Ajay Devgn is presently in Hyderabad shooting for the most awaited Hindi Film of 2024, the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe Saga, Singham Again.

Ajay Devgn busy with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again at the moment

It's a marathon schedule of over 100 days that will go on till February 2024 and the OG of Cop Universe will be shooting with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff at various junctures through the journey. On calling it a wrap on Singham Again, Ajay will move on to the sequel to his romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan with T Series and will mark the directorial debut of Anshul Sharma. The story will take off from where DDPD ended and buzz is that the makers have taken situational comedy to another level in De De Pyaar De 2.

Director Rajkumar Gupta is working on the Raid sequel for Kumar Mangat and Bhushan Kumar, and it is expected to take off sometime next year. “The script is work in progress and there is a chance for it being Ajay Devgn’s next after De De Pyaar De 2. The stakes to fight against this time around will be higher than Raid,” revealed a source close to the development. There’s also Son of Sardaar 2 lined up to go on floors around mid-2024. According to the source, this is an ambitious franchise film developed by Ajay Devgn and co. over the last few years.

There’s Dhamaal 4 also in the making as Indra Kumar and his team of writers are giving the finishing touches to the final screenplay and are planning to take the film on floors by the end of 2024. The film will mark the reunion of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, however, other cast members are yet to be locked. “Ajay is doing films in the zone that fans want to see him in. There is a variation in his franchises too, as he shifts from an action thriller to a rom-com to a real-life thriller to a massy entertainer to mad cap comic caper. He is taking the stakes higher with all the franchises yet ensuring that there is a variation in the lineup,” the source concluded.

Drishyam 3 and Golmaal 5 also in the pipeline for Ajay Devgn

Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak are also developing a script for Drishyam 3 in consultation with the team of Malayalam Original. The Drishyam threequel will happen once the script is locked and this is among the biggest thrillers of Indian Cinema. He also has the Rohit Shetty-directed Golmaal Franchise under his kitty, which will also happen at some point of time, probably Rohit’s next directorial after Singham Again, though we are yet to have any update on the feature film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ajay Devgn.

