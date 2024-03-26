Akshay Kumar on bonding with friend like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff; 'He is just like me'

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are two of the biggest action stars in Bollywood and since both of them are coming together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the expectations from the film are huge. But apart from being the best in action, Akshay and Tiger have one more thing in common and that is their love for following a proper routine.

Today at the trailer launch of BMCM, Akshay opened up about working in a big film like this and also shared that he is happy to have met a friend like Tiger who loves to sleep and wake up on time.

Akshay Kumar on working with Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Speaking at the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar talked about meeting a friend like Tiger Shroff during the filming. "This film gave me a friend from the industry - Tiger Shroff. He is just like me, sleeps on time, gets up on time. Keeps himself fit," said Akshay.

Opening up on working with Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays the role of a villain in the film, Akshay added, "He is such a good actor. It was so much fun to work with him and I learnt a lot of things from him,"

Talking about the hard work that has gone behind the making of the film, Akshay said that he's proud to be a part of a film like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and 'very happy' to get an opportunity to work with a director like Ali Abbas Zafar. "It is a film made with a lot of blood and sweat and of course producer's big money," he said.

Salman Khan wishes luck to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Salman Khan took to X (Twitter) and showered praises on the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan after the trailer's release. Sending good wishes to Akshay and Tiger for the film, he wrote, "'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi” (This will be a big hit).

Further praising director Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom he has given big grossers like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, Salman wrote, “Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger n sultan ka record with this one.”

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films, BMCM is helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2024 i.e. April 10, 2024.