Sky Force: Akshay Kumar wraps up Sandeep Kewlani’s directorial, action flick to hit theaters on Gandhi Jayanti

Superstar Akshay Kumar never seems to take a day off, and he's currently in full swing. Last year, it was announced that Akshay will be collaborating with director Sandeep Kewlani's Sky Force, and numerous videos and pictures from the movie sets went viral on social media. Now, there's a major update about Akshay Kumar's Sky Force that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Akshay Kumar wraps up Sky Force

Taking to Twitter, Sky Force director Sandeep Kewlani shared a dropped an update about the Akshay Kumar starrer. Kewlani posted a picture of Akshay Kumar from the movie's set with the team as they wrapped up shooting for the highly anticipated project. The crew filmed for 100 days and Akshay completed his part of shoot in 60 days. In the image, Akshay can be seen posing with the crew and cast.

Check out the tweet here:

More about Skyforce

In March 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Akshay Kumar was teaming up with Maddock production for Skyforce. "Akshay Kumar is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time on an aerial action drama titled Sky Force. The actor plays the role of Indian Air Force Officer and the film celebrates one of the biggest victories of Indian Air Force. The story is based on true events and the team and crew started working on Sky Force on May 2023," revealed a source close to the development.

Sky Force promises to tell the untold true story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. The upcoming aerial action drama features Akshay Kumar as an Indian Air Force Officer and will mark the debut of Veer Pahariya as an actor. The film is produced by Maddock and Jio Productions and is slated for release on October 2, 2024.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Apart from Sky Force, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sarfira which is the Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is slated to release on July 12, 2024. On Oct 2, Sky Force will hit the cinemas which will be followed by Singham Again.

