Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's trip to Lucknow marred with ruckus; here's why

The highly anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has garnered significant attention from fans eagerly awaiting its release. The actors recently visited Lucknow, where they enthralled a large crowd by performing some exhilarating stunts. However, according to a video reported by news agency ANI, the situation quickly turned chaotic as the enthusiastic crowd created a ruckus during the scene.

A chaotic scene unfolds at the promotional event for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In the video, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were initially seen on stage expressing their excitement about visiting Lucknow. However, as the crowd grew larger, it became increasingly difficult to control, even with the presence of security forces. The situation escalated, with many in the crowd resorting to throwing slippers towards the stage. This led to several slippers scattered across the ground, indicative of the ensuing chaos.

Negative chants permeated the air, and the police had to intervene to restore order and control the situation. The chaos disrupted the event, halting proceedings for a while.

Amidst the tumult, Tiger Shroff took the initiative to address the gathered fans, offering apologies for the delay and expressing gratitude for their patience. He acknowledged the vibrant energy of Lucknow, considering it the most exhilarating moment for him. Despite the challenges, the stars continued to entertain the audience by performing aerial stunts during the event, showcasing their dedication to their craft amidst the tumultuous circumstances.

Earlier on Monday, the Mission Raniganj actor took to his Instagram account to share a picture with the Flying Jatt actor, along with a caption that exuded excitement: "Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein" (First you smile because both of us are here in Lucknow. Come, let's meet at Clock Tower area).

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been meticulously filmed across an array of breathtaking locations, spanning Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. This extensive backdrop sets the stage for the film's grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals, heightening anticipation among audiences.

Of particular note is the inclusion of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who portrays a compelling antagonistic character. Alongside Sukumaran, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F.

Helmed by acclaimed director Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline, captivating visuals, and stellar performances. Set to release on the auspicious occasion of Eid 2024, it promises to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience.

