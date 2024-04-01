OPINION: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu-Kriti Sanon’s Crew proves why we need Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt’s Jee Le Zaraa ASAP

Seldom do we witness three leading actresses from the film industry headlining a mainstream production. However, this rarity was brilliantly showcased in the recently released heist comedy film, Crew, which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead roles. Not only has the film garnered widespread acclaim from audiences, but it has also translated this praise into impressive box office numbers, marking a grand opening weekend. The movie is undeniably emerging as a success story.

Interestingly, there was another much-anticipated project, Jee Le Zaraa, which was announced to star actresses Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. Unfortunately, the film was indefinitely delayed, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its revival.

Witnessing the buzz of Crew has heightened my excitement for Jee Le Zaraa, and I would love to see it ASAP. In my opinion, now is the perfect time to reignite this promising venture, and I outline my reasons below.

The genre of Jee Le Zaraa

Jee Le Zaraa was reported to be a road trip movie featuring three friends, evoking a vibe reminiscent of beloved films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai. The team behind JLZ, including Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ritesh Sidhwani, has demonstrated their mastery in this genre, as evidenced by the enduring popularity of their previous works.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Crew stands as an example of breaking the stereotype that suggests only action films with male leads can achieve success in the current scenario. Movies such as this and JLZ, promising laughter, camaraderie, adventure, and heartfelt emotions are increasingly appealing to viewers like me, who relish the joy of watching uplifting films that become cherished comfort movies.

Star power of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif are among the top actresses in Bollywood, each possessing immense talent, charm, and a dedicated fan base. Witnessing this powerhouse trio unite on screen would be a momentous occasion, especially considering their close bond off-screen.

As a fervent admirer of their work, I believe that the collective star power and chemistry of Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina would ensure an amazing reception for Jee Le Zaraa.

Increasing demand for narratives with focus on female characters

The cinematic landscape has evolved, and I think that there is a growing demand for stories with strong female roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu starrer Crew has already demonstrated that audiences wholeheartedly embrace women-led comedies. Jee Le Zaraa holds immense potential to further solidify this trend, offering an exciting opportunity to celebrate the versatility of female characters.

Here's to hoping that this dream collaboration materializes and delivers a magical experience. Are you also eager for Jee Le Zaraa to commence production soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

ALSO READ: Crew: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora review Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer; Karisma Kapoor praises team