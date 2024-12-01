Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gets sweet kiss from mom on football ground, dad carries her in his arms; VIRAL VIDEO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are doting parents to Raha Kapoor. Their daughter Raha often steals the limelight for her cuteness on social media. On Saturday, Alia and Ranbir took her to witness the live football match in Mumbai. Photos and videos of the trio from the stadium have been doing rounds on the internet since then. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha got a sweet kiss from mom, and munchkin's dad carried her in his arms on the football ground.

In a video posted on Instagram, Raha Kapoor can be seen spending time with her mom, Alia Bhatt, on the football field. Alia cuddles with her two-year-old daughter and gives a peck on her cheek. The munchkin looks oh-so-cute as she shows her goofiness in the stadium. The baby girl twinned her blue football jersey with her dad, Ranbir Kapoor. The actress, on the other hand, opted for a white top, blue jeans, and a black hoodie.

The trio also roamed inside the football stadium as they waved at the crowd. In the moment, Ranbir can be seen carrying his adorable daughter in his arms. The Ramayana actor tries to make his daughter wave too.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turned 2 on November 6, 2024. Alia dropped an unseen picture of the trio on Instagram as she wished her daughter a happy birthday back then. "2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old! But I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever..." read her post.

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November of the same year.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have Love & War in the pipeline. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film co-stars Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also be seen in YRF's upcoming film, Alpha. Ranbir, on the other hand, is gearing up for Ramayana and Dhoom 4 as well.

