Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt try to make Raha wave at crowd during football match; father-daughter duo twins in matching outfits

It’s no secret that Ranbir Kapoor is a football fan, and he even owns a club based in Mumbai. The actor has been spotted supporting his team with his wife Alia Bhatt many times in the past. But this time was special as their daughter Raha accompanied them to the match. The couple was seen trying to make her wave at the crowd, and the father-daughter duo even wore twinning outfits.

Today, November 30, 2024, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended a football match in Mumbai with their daughter Raha Kapoor. In one video, the trio was seen taking a lap of the stadium. Alia carried her little munchkin in her arms and encouraged her to wave at the crowd by doing the gesture herself. Ranbir, standing behind them, tried to do the same.

Ranbir and Raha were dressed in matching blue jerseys, while Alia looked stylish in a white tank top, black shirt, and gray pants. The actress planted a sweet kiss on her daughter’s cheek, who was looking amazed at the atmosphere.

In one picture, the family was seen in the stands as they watched the match. Check it out!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. The little girl’s proud parents celebrated her second birthday earlier this month. In a heartfelt post on her daughter’s special day, Alia Bhatt expressed her wish to go back to the time when Raha was a newborn. She said, “2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!!”

She added, “But I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever… happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been shooting for their upcoming movie Love & War. Vicky Kaushal also plays the lead role in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026, during the holiday period.

