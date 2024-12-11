Alia Bhatt asks PM Narendra Modi if he listens to songs; here what he said

Alia Bhatt recently joined the Kapoor family as they visited PM Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi. They went to extend him a special invitation to the 100th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. During the meeting, Alia Bhatt asked PM if he listens to songs, and his simple response saying he does whenever he has time, turned into a delightful moment.

A video of the Kapoor family's meeting with PM Narendra Modi at his residence was recently shared by ANI and we saw a lighthearted conversation between the politician and Alia. The Jigra actress shared an interesting insight with the PM, in which she emphasized the global popularity of Indian music.

Bhatt said, "I think aap Africa gaye the. Maine wahan pe bhi ek clip dekha tha kuch jawan ke sath khade the aur vo uss time mera gana gaa rahe the Samjhawan. But maine vo clip dekha tha. Kafi logo ne mujhe bheja tha aur sab log bahut khush ho gaye.” (Recently, I think you went to Africa. I saw a clip where some soldiers were singing my song Samjhawan. Many people sent me that clip, and everyone felt so happy.)

She continued to share her insights on the universal appeal of music, particularly Hindi songs that have united people worldwide. The actress explained that everyone keeps singing Hindi songs in different parts of the world, even if they don't understand the language or its meaning.

Advertisement

Alia talked about how popular Raj Kapoor's songs are during the event. She observed that the songs of the legendary actor evoke a unique sense of connection and emotion among people.

She then asked PM Modi, “Kya aap gaane sun paate hain?” (Do you get time to listen to music?) In response, the Prime Minister shared a candid answer, saying, "Main sun pata hoon kyunki mujhe achha lagta hai. Kabhi mauka mil jata hai toh main zaroor sun leta hoon" (I do listen because I enjoy it. Whenever I get the chance, I listen).

Ahead of Raj Kapoor's birth centenary on December 14, 2024, there will be a special film festival that will feature his films like Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam, and Mera Naam Joker from December 13 to 15, 2024. It will be a tribute to the legend and his work.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt stuns in basic saree with embroidered elements, which looks minimal and elegant as she poses at airport with Ranbir Kapoor