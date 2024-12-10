Alia Bhatt stuns in basic saree with embroidered elements, which looks minimal and elegant as she poses at airport with Ranbir Kapoor

When it comes to serving power couple-glam, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are unbeatable! The duo not only looks good on-screen but surely sets some serious couple goals in their real lives. They arrived at Mumbai’s Kalina airport decked up in traditional outfits looking drop-dead gorgeous as they headed for Delhi. Let’s take a closer look at their ethnic picks, which left us mesmerizing.

Alia Bhatt in a saree had her perfect Rani (her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani character) moment. For a special occasion, the actress decided to keep her look minimal and elegant with a custom Anavila saree. She draped her saree with perfection and let her pallu fall gracefully on her arm. Her ethnic pick featured delicate golden detailing slightly above the hem and motifs spread at a distance all over, giving it a bit of a heavy edge.

Moreover, the sheer fabric flaunted the right amount of skin at her waist. She paired her brick-red saree with a bold and elegant blouse. With a scooped neckline and sleeveless details, her choice of blouse perfectly complemented the timeless touch of her saree.

The saree took center stage as Alia paired it with the minimal accessories. She accessorized her traditional saree with drop earrings. It might seem minimal, but they were perfect for keeping the appearance low-key for a delightful appeal.

She elevated her glam with soft and subtle makeup. Starting with the natural base, she topped it off with perfectly blushed cheeks, a nude lipstick shade, and defined brows that added a neat touch.

To keep all our focus on her saree and makeup, she decided to tie her hair back into a sleek and classy bun. For a voluminous look, she added a puff effect at the front. At last, she was all set to kick off in style with her golden heels that added the right lift to her appearance.

Ranbir in his black suit perfectly complemented her wife. He wore a black suit on a white shirt and paired it with matching pants. Also, with the classy black sunglasses, shoes, and settled hair, Ranbir made us skip our heartbeats for a second.

Ranbir and Alia in their traditional world are our favorites, and we just couldn’t take our eyes off this perfect couple. They wore exactly the kind of outfits we all wish to wear with our soulmates. So, guys and girls, give your relationship an edge with these Bollywood couple-inspired traditional and elegant wardrobe picks.

