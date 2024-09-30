PM Narendra Modi calls Mithun Chakraborty 'cultural icon' as he gets named for Dadasaheb Phalke Award; veteran actor feels 'dumbfounded'

One of the biggest news from showbiz is Mithun Chakraborty being named as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for this year. The accolade is the highest government honor presented to individuals for their contribution to the world of cinema. Upon hearing about this piece of information, the veteran actor was speechless. Soon after, PM Modi congratulated him.

Three-time National Award winner, Mithun Chakraborty is all set to receive the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his extensive contribution to Hindi cinema. When ANI approached the senior actor to get his reaction to the breaking news, the star stated that his journey was not served on a platter adding that every day was a struggle for him.

Mithun Da went on to dedicate this award to his family and fans across the world. He also told the agency, “I am dumbfounded now. I cannot laugh, I cannot cry with happiness also. I am still taking time to digest it. I don’t know. I will speak later.”

Soon after the information was made official, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the actor on social media.

In his tweet, PM Modi penned, “Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him.”

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty also expressed his happiness upon learning about his father’s new feat. He told The Indian Express that he is feeling extremely proud and honored. “My father is a self-made superstar and a great citizen. His life journey is an inspiration for millions. We are all feeling elated for this magnificent honor,” the young star added.

On September 30, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on X, “Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema.”

For the unaware, Mithun Chakraborty will be presented with the honorable accolade at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony that will take place on October 8, 2024.

