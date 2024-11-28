Raj Kapoor once made casteist remark on Zarina Wahab and left her feeling ‘bad’; but here’s what happened later

Zarina Wahab has carved out her own identity beyond being Aditya Pancholi's wife. In a recent revelation, she spoke about an encounter with the legendary Raj Kapoor, who once used a casteist slur in reference to her. While the remark initially left her feeling hurt, she later discovered it was intended as a compliment.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Zarina Wahab recently opened up about a past encounter with the legendary Raj Kapoor where he made a casteist remark that initially left her upset. At the time, she had dressed up for a visit to his farm in Loni, where he often invited people from the Film and Television Institute of India.

When Raj Kapoor looked at her and used a remark she didn't understand, Zarina was hurt and confused. She said, “I don’t know what he was thinking; he looked at me and (made a casteist remark). I thought to myself, ‘I dressed up well; why did he use that word for me?’ I felt bad but I didn’t react.”

However, as she was leaving, the legendary actor stopped her and explained that the word he used was something he also used for Waheeda Rehman, which completely changed her perspective.

Advertisement

“He then clarified, ‘I called you that word because that’s what I call Waheeda Rehman’. That suddenly lifted my mood,” she said. Zarina was flattered, realizing it was a compliment comparing her to the iconic actress.

Zarina Wahab also recalled how she once told Waheeda Rehman that she resembled her, to which the actress kindly mentioned that perhaps their jawlines were similar. However, Zarina admitted that they didn't actually look alike.

She humorously added that she wasn’t sure what Raj Kapoor saw in her to make the comparison in the first place.

Zarina is a well-known name in the Indian film industry, celebrated for her critically acclaimed performances in films like Chitchor and Gopal Krishna.

ALSO READ: Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab claims Jiah Khan attempted suicide 4-5 times before meeting him; ‘Naseeb aisi thi ki…’