Alia Bhatt stands next to Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor holds brother Ranbir Kapoor close and our eyes cannot handle good looks of Kapoor genes in one frame

The Kapoor family is set to celebrate 100 years of Raj Kapoor’s cinematic legacy in style. They traveled to Delhi to personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming celebrations.

A heartwarming family photo from the event has gone viral, capturing a picture-perfect moment with Alia Bhatt beside Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor holding Ranbir Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan posing with Karisma Kapoor—truly an unmissable Kapoor Khaandaan moment. And honestly, our eyes can’t handle the sheer beauty of the Kapoor genes in one frame!

A fan page dedicated to Saif Ali Khan shared two stunning pictures from the event that are simply unmissable. The first features the entire Kapoor Khandaan—Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor—posing together for a picture-perfect moment.

The second photo captures Kareena and Saif in a beautiful couple shot, with Kareena holding Saif’s arm and both flashing their radiant smiles.

Sharing the pictures, the fan page wrote, “Timeless moments, timeless icons. 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor, celebrated with the Kapoor family and Saif Ali Khan at PM Modi’s residence. Icons honoring a legacy, what a frame.”

For the occasion, Alia Bhatt dazzled in a red tissue saree, featuring delicate golden accents. Her hair was styled in a simple low bun, and she kept her accessories minimal with dainty earrings. Ranbir Kapoor looked suave in a classic black suit.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor mirrored Alia in a striking red suit, exuding elegance with her understated look, complemented by loose hair, minimal earrings, and a bindi. Saif Ali Khan brought royal flair with his signature Pataudi style in a three-piece bandhgala.

Neetu Kapoor also stunned in a golden-ivory Anarkali suit, proving that she’s aging gracefully. Karisma Kapoor also turned heads in an off-white suit with intricate golden detailing.

The Animal actor recently announced a film festival honoring his legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, and the Kapoor family quickly confirmed the event on Instagram. The post shared a black-and-white photo of Raj Kapoor with his iconic characters, alongside the title ‘Raj Kapoor 100’.

The festival, celebrating the 100th anniversary of his birth, will feature 10 of his most famous films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas, including PVR-INOX and Cinepolis.

The caption expressed the Kapoor family's pride in celebrating Raj Kapoor's legacy as India’s Greatest Showman. Audiences are invited to join the celebration from December 13–15, 2024, for a nostalgic journey through his classic films.

