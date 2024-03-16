Alia Bhatt shares a unique PIC to thank everyone for the birthday love: ‘It was a goooooood day’

On March 15, 2024, Alia Bhatt celebrated her 31st birthday, receiving heartfelt wishes and love from family, friends, and various Bollywood celebrities. Showing her appreciation, the actress posted a special animated picture on Instagram to express her gratitude for the affectionate messages.

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude for birthday wishes

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a cute animated picture of a girl wearing a birthday hat and wrote, "it was a goooooooood day.. thank you all for all the birthday love!!!!"

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt's birthday celebration

A heartwarming Instagram video captures Alia Bhatt marking her 31st birthday with paparazzi. In the footage, she can be seen celebrating joyfully with the paparazzi, showing her appreciation for the cake that had 'Raha's mom' written on it. Alia shared some adorable moments as she cut the cake with the paparazzi, expressing her happiness for their thoughtful gesture. Amidst the celebration, she warmly acknowledged the sentiment behind the cake, exclaiming, "Oh, how sweet!" before proceeding to cut it.

Take a look:

Alia enjoyed some special time with her family and friends before her birthday, celebrating her 31st year. The paparazzi caught a few shots of her looking fabulous in a golden top, stylish blue pants, and golden heels. With her glamorous makeup and flowing hair, she exuded charm and elegance.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, her husband, sported a stylish look with a black t-shirt and jacket. Neetu Kapoor, her mother-in-law, and Alia's own family, including Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, were also in attendance. Other guests included Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan, along with close friend and director Abhishek Varman.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie, Jigra, is an adrenaline-pumping prison-break thriller. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions, this intense film also stars Vedang Raina in a key role. Fans can save the date as Jigra is set to release in theaters on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with paps; reacts to cake with 'Raha's mom' written on it