Alia Bhatt to host first Hope Gala event in London? Here’s what we know

Alia Bhatt is hands down the most successful and popular actress in the current generation. Having stepped into Bollywood over a decade ago, over the years, she has garnered significant acclaim for her path-breaking roles in movies like Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, and Darlings, among others. Apart from the Indian film industry, the actress has been solidifying her global presence by being a part of several international events and projects. Now, most recently, it has been reported that the Heart Of Stone actress is all set to host her first Hope Gala event in London. Read on for further details.

Alia Bhatt to host Hope Gala event in London; read details

According to the latest reports, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her mark beyond her captivating silver screen presence. She will be hosting her first 'Hope Gala' event in London. It has been revealed that the actress will be hosting the event tomorrow i.e. March 28 in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental hotel group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

For the unversed, the prestigious event carries a profound determination as it aims to extend support to the actress’ chosen charity, Salaam Bombay. The charitable organization is devoted to empowering the most vulnerable children in Mumbai, offering them significant opportunities through in-school programs focused on leadership and advocacy, as well as after-school academies dedicated to skill-building and committing them to stay in school.

Reportedly, the Gala will be attended by prolific industrialists and philanthropists from India and London.

Alia Bhatt's professional front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film also starred legendary actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan among others.

Furthermore, she will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra which will star Vedang Raina playing an important role. Just a few days back, the actress had dropped candid pictures with her co-star announcing the shoot wrap-up in Singapore. Touted as a gripping prison-break thriller, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. The intriguing first-look poster of the film has piqued the audience’s interest and promises to deliver an intense and captivating cinematic experience.

The eagerly-awaited Jigra will grace the theaters later this year on September 27, 2024.

