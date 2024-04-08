Alia Bhatt wishes Allu Arjun on his birthday; calls Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser ‘outstanding’

Today marks the 42nd birthday of Allu Arjun, one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. To celebrate this special occasion, the teaser for his highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 action drama, was released. As the acclaimed star got birthday love from his colleagues in the industry, actress Alia Bhatt joined in, sending a heartwarming wish while gushing over his film’s teaser.

Alia Bhatt praises Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser in her birthday wish for Allu Arjun

Today, on April 8, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to express a heartfelt birthday wish for Allu Arjun. Sharing his post about the teaser for his upcoming film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, on her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, “happy birthday @alluarjunonline!!!! What an outstanding teaser!!!!!!!!” along with numerous fire emojis.

Touched by Alia’s gesture, Allu Arjun reshared her story on his own account, extending his gratitude. He replied, “Thank You so much My Dearr (heart emoji). Glad you felt the teaser was (fire emojis).”

Have a look at their stories!

About Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule

The recently released teaser of the Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule showcased Allu Arjun in a menacing and powerful avatar. The ensemble cast also features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and more in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Sukumar, and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.

The first installment in the film series, titled Pushpa: The Rise, hit theaters in 2021. It was a major commercial success and also earned Allu Arjun the prestigious National Award for Best Actor last year.

