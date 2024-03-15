Alia Bhatt’s RRKPK saree to milk cake: 6 times birthday girl became trendsetter on social media

The reigning queen of hearts, Alia Bhatt, stands tall as one of the foremost actresses in India, carving out a global reputation for herself. Beyond her undeniable talent and acting prowess, Alia is renowned for her trendsetting influence. Whether it's her looks, makeup tips, or recipes, they unfailingly spark a viral sensation on social media, inspiring countless individuals to replicate or draw inspiration from her style. Today, March 15, the actress celebrates her 31st birthday, and on this special occasion, let's reminisce about six occasions when Alia Bhatt left an indelible mark on pop culture with her trendsetting endeavors.

1. Alia Bhatt's RRKPK saree

Alia Bhatt's saree from the Delhi promotions of her most recent Bollywood movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani caused a frenzy on the internet. The breathtaking attire was an ombré chiffon saree adorned with shades of light blue, peach, and mauve, elegantly complemented by a sleeveless light blue blouse.

This beautiful ensemble sparked widespread admiration, with many of her other sarees featured in the film and promotional events following suit. Netizens took to Instagram to share reels of themselves donning the saree or crafting the same design, showcasing the pervasive influence of Alia's iconic style.

2. Alia Bhatt's favorite milk cake

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Alia disclosed a heartwarming gesture from her husband, Ranbir Kapoor: her favorite cake from the L'ETO caffe in London, which he had flown to Bulgaria when they were dating.

Advertisement

This revelation swiftly captured the internet's attention, prompting an outpouring of shared experiences from individuals who had sampled the delicacy in London. Inspired by Alia's story, numerous bakeries and cafes across India seized the opportunity, to introduce the milk cake on their menu.

3. Alia Bhatt’s beetroot salad recipe

A few years back, Alia shared the recipe for a beetroot salad embellished with a unique tadka on her YouTube channel. This recipe continues to enjoy widespread popularity, with numerous individuals attempting it and enthusiastically sharing their cooking experiences on social media platforms.

4. Alia Bhatt’s wedding look

Alia captured the internet's attention with her ethereal appearance at her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor in 2022. She chose a stunning ivory organza saree crafted by Sabyasachi, complemented by a half-sleeved blouse. From her ensemble to her understated makeup, minimal mehendi, and cascading hair adorned with a statement matha patti, every detail became an inspiration for countless Indian brides, who shared their looks on social media. Many women incorporated elements of Alia’s bridal look into their own wedding attire or even recreated the entire ensemble.

5. Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look

Gangubai Kathiawadi stands out as a pivotal milestone in Alia's career, earning her widespread acclaim and the prestigious National Film Award. The film's popularity transcended borders, captivating audiences worldwide. Reels featured Thai women recreating the iconic looks of Alia's character, showcasing the global impact of the movie. Furthermore, the film served as a muse for fashion enthusiasts, inspiring unique looks at a Malaysian fashion show.

6. Alia Bhatt’s sunburnt glow

In a recent makeup tutorial for Allure, Alia divulged the secret behind her sun-kissed glow. Her makeup tip for achieving a sunburnt, flushed look swiftly caught fire on social media, with countless girls eager to replicate her hack.

We have no doubt that Alia will continue to set such trends well into the future. Here's wishing the star a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt movies showcasing their magical chemistry