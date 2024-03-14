Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt movies showcasing their magical chemistry
Presented below are the details of all the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt movies, highlighting their immense talent as well as enchanting on-screen chemistry.
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt stand as two of the most talented actors of their generation in Bollywood. Their journey began together in 2012 with the film Student of the Year, marking the inception of a remarkable partnership. They have achieved tremendous success individually, establishing themselves as prominent figures in the industry and garnering a dedicated fan following. However, it's their collaboration on screen that truly captivates audiences. Here’s a look at all the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt movies in which their off-screen camaraderie seamlessly translates into magical performances.
All Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt movies to watch:
1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh portrays the charismatic Punjabi character Rocky Randhawa, while Alia Bhatt embodies the role of an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their starkly contrasting personalities, they find themselves drawn to each other and eventually fall in love. In the face of familial opposition, they make the unconventional decision to spend three months living with each other's families before tying the knot. Varun Dhawan makes a brief cameo appearance in the song Heart Throb, although he does not share any scenes with Alia.
2. Kalank (2019)
- Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins
- IMDb Rating: 3.6/10
- Movie Genre: Historical/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt
- Director: Abhishek Varman
- Writer: Abhishek Varman, Shibani Bathija, Hussain Dalal
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Kalank marks the most recent Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan movie, where they share the screen. Set in pre-independence India, the narrative delves into the intertwined lives of six individuals from disparate families, grappling with themes of love, betrayal, revenge, and despair. Alia portrays the character of Roop, while Varun plays Zafar; however, their love story remains unfulfilled. Despite the film's lackluster performance at the box office, the on-screen chemistry and emotional depth exhibited by the duo were widely appreciated by audiences.
3. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)
- Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid, Rituraj Singh, Yash Sinha, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swanand Kirkire, Sukhmani Lamba, Aparshakti Khurana
- Director: Shashank Khaitan
- Writer: Shashank Khaitan
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan gained widespread acclaim as a beloved on-screen couple following their appearance in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film follows the story of Badri, the son of a wealthy man, who crosses paths with Vaidehi at a wedding, igniting a spark between them. While Badri is eager to marry her, Vaidehi harbors aspirations of becoming an air hostess. Serving as the second installment in the Dulhania franchise, the movie resonated strongly with audiences, receiving high praise and box office numbers.
4. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)
- Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, Sahil Vaid, Gaurav Pandey
- Director: Shashank Khaitan
- Writer: Shashank Khaitan
- Year of release: 2014
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Among the most adored Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan movies is Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, where Kavya, hailing from Ambala, is on the brink of an arranged marriage with an NRI. During her bridal shopping in Delhi, she encounters Humpty, a carefree individual, and gradually develops feelings for him. Marking the beginning of the Dulhania franchise, the film captivated audiences with its heartwarming narrative and endearing characters.
5. Student of the Year (2012)
- Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.2/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Kayoze Irani, Manjot Singh, Farida Jalal
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar
- Year of release: 2012
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Student of the Year, the first of the Alia-Varun movies, narrates the tale of Rohan and Abhimanyu, erstwhile rivals who forge an unexpected friendship. Their camaraderie faces trials when they compete fiercely in a demanding school competition and vie for the affections of the same girl, Shanaya. The debut performances of the actors garnered love, laying the groundwork for promising careers in the film industry.
Fans are eagerly anticipating the long-awaited reunion of Varia, as they affectionately call them, on the silver screen. While looking forward to their forthcoming collaborations, we hope you delight in this list of their films.
