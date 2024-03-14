Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt movies showcasing their magical chemistry

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt stand as two of the most talented actors of their generation in Bollywood. Their journey began together in 2012 with the film Student of the Year, marking the inception of a remarkable partnership. They have achieved tremendous success individually, establishing themselves as prominent figures in the industry and garnering a dedicated fan following. However, it's their collaboration on screen that truly captivates audiences. Here’s a look at all the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt movies in which their off-screen camaraderie seamlessly translates into magical performances.

All Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt movies to watch:



1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh portrays the charismatic Punjabi character Rocky Randhawa, while Alia Bhatt embodies the role of an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their starkly contrasting personalities, they find themselves drawn to each other and eventually fall in love. In the face of familial opposition, they make the unconventional decision to spend three months living with each other's families before tying the knot. Varun Dhawan makes a brief cameo appearance in the song Heart Throb, although he does not share any scenes with Alia.

2. Kalank (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

2 hours 45 mins IMDb Rating: 3.6/10

3.6/10 Movie Genre: Historical/Drama/Romance

Historical/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt Director: Abhishek Varman

Abhishek Varman Writer: Abhishek Varman, Shibani Bathija, Hussain Dalal

Abhishek Varman, Shibani Bathija, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kalank marks the most recent Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan movie, where they share the screen. Set in pre-independence India, the narrative delves into the intertwined lives of six individuals from disparate families, grappling with themes of love, betrayal, revenge, and despair. Alia portrays the character of Roop, while Varun plays Zafar; however, their love story remains unfulfilled. Despite the film's lackluster performance at the box office, the on-screen chemistry and emotional depth exhibited by the duo were widely appreciated by audiences.

3. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

2 hours 18 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid, Rituraj Singh, Yash Sinha, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swanand Kirkire, Sukhmani Lamba, Aparshakti Khurana

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid, Rituraj Singh, Yash Sinha, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swanand Kirkire, Sukhmani Lamba, Aparshakti Khurana Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan gained widespread acclaim as a beloved on-screen couple following their appearance in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film follows the story of Badri, the son of a wealthy man, who crosses paths with Vaidehi at a wedding, igniting a spark between them. While Badri is eager to marry her, Vaidehi harbors aspirations of becoming an air hostess. Serving as the second installment in the Dulhania franchise, the movie resonated strongly with audiences, receiving high praise and box office numbers.

4. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

2 hours 10 mins IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, Sahil Vaid, Gaurav Pandey

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, Sahil Vaid, Gaurav Pandey Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Among the most adored Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan movies is Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, where Kavya, hailing from Ambala, is on the brink of an arranged marriage with an NRI. During her bridal shopping in Delhi, she encounters Humpty, a carefree individual, and gradually develops feelings for him. Marking the beginning of the Dulhania franchise, the film captivated audiences with its heartwarming narrative and endearing characters.

5. Student of the Year (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins

2 hours 25 mins IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Kayoze Irani, Manjot Singh, Farida Jalal

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Kayoze Irani, Manjot Singh, Farida Jalal Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar

Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Student of the Year, the first of the Alia-Varun movies, narrates the tale of Rohan and Abhimanyu, erstwhile rivals who forge an unexpected friendship. Their camaraderie faces trials when they compete fiercely in a demanding school competition and vie for the affections of the same girl, Shanaya. The debut performances of the actors garnered love, laying the groundwork for promising careers in the film industry.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the long-awaited reunion of Varia, as they affectionately call them, on the silver screen. While looking forward to their forthcoming collaborations, we hope you delight in this list of their films.

