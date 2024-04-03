Amar Singh Chamkila song Tu Kya Jaane: Parineeti Chopra-Diljit Dosanjh’s cute chemistry will melt your hearts

Ahead of its premiere on Netflix on April 12, Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila is all over cinemagoers’ heads. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film's trailer was released just a week ago. The makers with an intention to throw fans into nostalgia, have released a song from the movie titled Tu Kya Jaane and it speaks love in the loudest form.

Chamkila song Tu Kya Jaane is out

Director Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram to announce the big news and shared a series of pictures. He captioned it, “There’s something about pehle zamaane ka pyaar, isn’t it? and vintage melodies! New song Tu Kya Jaane…” AR Rahman has composed the song with the vocals of Yashika Sikka accompanied by lyrics from Irshad Kamil. Sikka who was the first to comment on Ali’s post wrote, “Thank you Sir, for approving of my voice for this iconic film. Still feels surreal! And what a moment you have captured here.”

Yashika Sikka pens a long note on singing for Chamkila

Recently, Yashika Sikka shared a poster of Amar Singh Chamkila on her Instagram while teasing a glimpse of Tu Kya Jaane. In her post, she expressed her heartfelt thanks to AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali for their trust in her talent. An excerpt of her note read, “A dream that I thought I wasn't even fully worthy of dreaming, came true 1.5 years back, out of nowhere. Chills went down my spine that day, and today too, as I write this. A year and many sessions later, he fulfilled the biggest desire that I could ever have, and gave me "Tu Kya Jaane".”

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Last month, the makers also released the song Naram Kaalja, another track from the film that featured vocals from Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari, and Yashika Sikka. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, Amar Singh Chamkila chronicles the life of the legendary Punjabi singer who is known for his record-breaking music. Chamkila has been backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

