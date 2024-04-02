Amar Singh Chamkila: Parineeti Chopra drops BTS video ft. Diljit Dosanjh-Imtiaz Ali from set; ‘Spoilt forever’

Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her long-anticipated film, Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. The movie based on the life of a legendary singer from Punjab is inching close to its release date. On the other hand, several promotional assets from the film have also ignited immense enthusiasm among fans. A while back, the actress yet again dropped a BTS video with Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali.

Parineeti Chopra drops BTS video from Amar Singh Chamkila sets

On April 1, a while back, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a BTS video from the sets of Amar Singh Chamkila. The video gives a closer look into what went behind making her character of Amarjot live on-screen. The video showcases the actress who underwent physical transformation to ace her role in the film. In addition to this, the delighted actress was seen dancing and enjoying while getting ready for her scenes as they shot the biographical film.

Sharing the video on social media, the actress also mentioned in the caption, “How will I ever top this film experience? Spoilt forever..#Chamkila”

Take a look:

Fans express anticipation about the film

As expected, minutes after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to the video as they thronged the actress’ comments expressing their excitement for the film. A fan wrote, “You have given full justice to this role @parineetichopra just look at your hardwork so proud,” another fan commented, “Yeh hit hone wali h movie.” While a third fan wrote, “I'm eagerly waiting for it! Promises to be a blockbuster for sure,” and another fan also expressed delight mentioning, “can’t wait.”

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra heaped praises on Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh

Just a couple of days back, Pari had also dropped a sweet gratitude note for the director and her Chamkila co-star. She had written, "I’m immensely thankful for Chamkila. @imtiazaliofficial sir, your direction was unparalleled; you truly led the ship with finesse. Your vision and passion set a new standard. @diljitdosanjh, you were the perfect co-star, making every moment on set enjoyable and effortless. Shooting this film has topped off any other film because I got to sing and act - two things I’m the most passionate about, so thank you."

Amar Singh Chamkila will stream on Netflix from April 12.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali admits to not being sure of Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila initially; reveals reason behind OTT release