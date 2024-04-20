Amar Singh Chamkila was paid THIS amount for his last show; secretary recalls tragic moments after the killing

Ever since Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila has released, everyone has only been talking about the late singer and his wife Amarjot Kaur. The movie has surely left a mark in the hearts of everyone and has attracted the attention of everyone towards the details of the tragic incident.

Chamkila’s secretary Manku spoke to Cine Punjab and opened up about what happened after the shooting of the singer and his wife. He also spoke about the letter that the shooters left after killing the singer.

Manku recalled the tragic killing of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur

During his interview, Manku revealed that Amar Singh Chamkila was paid Rs 8000 for his last show. He recalled that both Chamkila and Amarjot wanted to have a meal before their show, so he left them to eat while he went near the stage to check the arrangements. After being assured, he called the singer couple for their performance.

He stated that the shooters were among the crowd. The moment Chamkila arrived in his car in grand fashion, Manku made the announcement to the crowd informing them about their arrival. It was at this moment that he heard loud bangs. Before he could realize anything, he saw Chamkila fall near his car. Realising what had happened, Manku jumped off the stage.

He was later told that Chamkila’s killer performed bhangra after murdering him. Not only this, he also revealed that the killers had left a letter on the singer’s chest which got drenched in blood. He said, “One person next to me described what she saw, I was too scared to look out. She said, ‘There are three men, they’re doing the bhangra. They’ve kept a letter on Chamkila’s chest’. I saw that letter later, I read it. It was drenched in blood. They left on scooters. I picked up the bodies myself."

About Amar Singh Chamkila

The film directed by Imtiaz Ali stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra as Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. These two have been receiving praise from everyone for their performance and the movie has won the hearts of everyone.

