Amar Singh Chamkila’s 1st wife Gurmail Kaur denies rift rumors with Amarjot Kaur; says they were on good terms

Imtiaz Ali is back and how! The filmmaker recently released his highly-anticipated film Amar Singh Chamkila. The biographical drama stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead and started streaming on Netflix on April 12. The movie chronicles the life of legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his rise to success and an unfortunate end.

Where Diljit plays the main character, Parineeti Chopra plays the role of his second wife Amarjot Kaur. The movie also briefly showed the character of Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur which was played by actress Kull Sidhu. For those who don’t know, when Amar Singh Chamkila married Amarjot, he was already married to Gurmail. She got to know about it through mainstream media which publicized Chamkila’s second marriage.

This created a natural assumption that Gurmail would have never been on good terms with Amarjot but this is not the truth.

Were Gurmail Kaur and Amarjot Kaur living in discord?

In a recent interview with Mitti's YouTube channel, Gurmail revealed that she was always cordial with Amarjot. She said in Punjabi, "There was no tension between us. We used to mingle well with each other. While she cooked vegetables, I made roti. Even after the second marriage, it wasn't like she was more important and I wasn't special. Chamkila used to treat us equally and brought us similar things."

Jaiman Chamkila on his bond with stepmom Gurmail Kaur

The son of Amar Singh Chamkila with Amarjot, Jaiman in a 2023 interview with Cine Punjabi shared, “I am in touch with Chamkila’s first family. I have two sisters from his first wife - Amandeep and Kamaldeep. The older one is married and has two kids… When I go meet her (his stepmother), she greets me well but that’s it. From the beginning, it’s been this way. It is not her fault nor our (the children) fault.”

“Sometimes we speak and she would say that if your father was around, we wouldn’t be in such a state. He worked really hard, people’s evil eyes impacted him, he had too many enemies. I have my sisters as well, we try to share our pain as much as we can,” Jaiman concluded.

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila was a prominent Punjabi singer, songwriter, and composer known for his revolutionary contributions to the Punjabi music industry. Born as Dhani Ram on July 21, 1960, in the village of Dugri near Ludhiana, Punjab, Chamkila gained fame for his unique style that blended folk music with contemporary themes, often addressing social issues, love, and the rural lifestyle.

Chamkila's music resonated with audiences across Punjab and beyond, earning him a dedicated fan following. Despite his rising success, Chamkila's life was tragically cut short when he was assassinated along with his wife Amarjot on March 8, 1988, in Mehsampur, Punjab, at the age of 27. The motive behind their murders remains a subject of speculation, with various theories suggesting political, personal, or professional vendettas. His case still remains unsolved.

The recently released movie by Imtiaz Ali perfectly chronicled his life and struggles. Amar Singh Chamkila also starred Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Anjum Batra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, Anuraag Arora as Dalbir Singh, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Pranav Vashisht and Ankit Sagar in pivotal roles.

