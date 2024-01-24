Amitabh Bachchan and Subhash Ghai exude happiness as they pose together in Ayodhya; see PIC

January 22, 2024, etched itself into the nation's history as the highly anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir unfolded in Ayodhya. This monumental event attracted the presence of numerous Indian celebrities, among them were the iconic Amitabh Bachchan and distinguished director Subhash Ghai. The reunion of these longtime friends brought all the more joy and significance to an already historic occasion.

Amitabh Bachchan and Subhash Ghai engage in a friendly reunion

Esteemed director Subhash Ghai recently shared a heartwarming moment on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, unveiling a picture alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan taken during their reunion at the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. The image beautifully captures the genuine happiness radiating from both icons as they meet and share a timeless connection, evident in their radiant smiles.

Ghai's accompanying note adds a touch of nostalgia and warmth, "When two old friends meet n click a picture together - World lit up with a feel of inner joy. It happened in AYODHYA when we met with our younger smiles. We spoke a lot but without much words . God bless u with great health dear AMIT. Your inner power is incomparable."

Check out Subhash Ghai's post below:

Amitabh Bachchan posts images of Ram Lalla

Earlier today, the Badla actor shared glimpses of his Ayodhya visit on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. In the pictures, Mr. Bachchan is respectfully standing with folded hands in front of the newly consecrated Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Mandir. This sacred ceremony, which took place on Monday, was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai," Mr Bachchan eloquently wrote in his caption. Notably, he was among the distinguished guests, numbering over 7,000, who were invited to partake in the significant Ram Mandir pran pratishtha.

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Land In Ayodhya

According to the Hindustan Times, the Bunty Aur Babli actor has acquired a plot in The Sarayu, a prestigious 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The development is spearheaded by Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). While the specifics of the purchase have been kept under wraps, inside sources suggest that the plot acquired by Amitabh Bachchan spans approximately 10,000 square feet.

