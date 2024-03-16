Amitabh Bachchan attends ISPL match with Abhishek Bachchan; dubs his hospitalization reports 'fake'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan unequivocally dispelled rumors of ill health as fake news, conclusively putting an end to speculations about his hospitalization. Earlier in the day, social media platforms were inundated with concerned fans inquiring about Bachchan's well-being following reports suggesting he had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery.

Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on reports of his hospitalization

On the evening of March 16, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were captured in photographs at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, attending the final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata. This appearance came just hours after reports of Bachchan's hospital visit had surfaced.

In a circulating video on social media, Bachchan is seen exiting the stadium when someone from the crowd inquires about his health. Initially gesturing with his hands to indicate everything is fine, Bachchan then responds verbally, stating, "Fake news," in reference to the rumors surrounding his health.

In the afternoon, reports began circulating regarding the Piku actor's health, with various claims emerging. Some sources indicated that he had visited the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a routine check-up, while others suggested he had undergone an angioplasty procedure. The purpose of the angioplasty was reported differently, with some mentioning a blockage in his leg and others citing a blocked artery. Despite these reports, there was no official confirmation from either the hospital or Bachchan's office for much of the day. Nonetheless, hashtags such as #AmitabhBachchan and #KokilabenHospital became top trends on social media platform X.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in the action movie Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming project is the highly anticipated sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, slated for release in 2024. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Advertisement

In addition to this, he is also collaborating with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan, marking their reunion after having worked together in Mukul Anand's Hum back in the 1990s. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing these two legendary actors share the screen once again.