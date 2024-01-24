Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reminds us of THIS Hrithik Roshan scene from ZNMD

Navya Naveli Nanda has a strong social media presence where she keeps her fans posted with her thoughts and pictures. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan is also vocal about several societal issues and works for them. Recently, she shared a picture of herself on social media referencing a Hrithik Roshan scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Navya Naveli Nanda references ZNMD

Recently, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself interacting with someone on her laptop. Her laptop is on the bonnet of her vehicle. The picture shows Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter attending a meeting online while commuting on the outskirts of Faridabad. Her picture had a striking resemblance to a scene in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara where Hrithik Roshan attends a meeting online in the same fashion and the actor says, 'Moshi Moshi'.

She captioned her picture, "When commuting overlaps with meetings. Moshi Moshi. Somewhere in the outskirts of Faridabad."

Navya Naveli Nanda says people are surprised when she speaks in Hindi

Back in November, Navya gave an interview to Mashable India expressed that people are surprised to find out that she knows Hindi. She said, “It is a little annoying because people get shocked when I talk in Hindi. They ask me, ‘Oh you know Hindi?!’ This is a very basic thing, that you must know your language, I don’t know why people get shocked.”

When asked if her command over Hindi comes from her mother Shweta Bachchan. She said, “I don't know. I think that it is in our blood. Writing skills have always been our part. Even diction and speaking both in English and Hindi, especially."

Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur and women's rights advocate. She is the founder of Project Naveli which is a non-profit initiative that works towards gender equality. In an earlier interview with India Today, she spoke about her privileges and said: "People usually keep talking about my last name and legacy and I love reminding people that everyone has a last name. It is not just my responsibility to live up to mine but everyone has a last name that means something that demands value and respect."

