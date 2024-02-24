Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Festivities: Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, more artists to make guests groove

The much-anticipated pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are scheduled to unfold in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to 3. With the grand event promising a star-studded affair, the festivities are expected to be nothing short of spectacular, featuring captivating performances by a lineup of top-tier celebrities like Rihanna, Arjit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh.

Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh and more to perform at pre-wedding festivities

As per News18, renowned international figures such as Rihanna and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will perform at the pre-wedding. Magician David Blaine is also slated to grace the pre-wedding celebrations. The star-studded event will also feature stellar Indian musicians, including Arijit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh. Reports suggest that prominent business leaders like Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild will join the festivities, adding an extra layer of glamour to the upcoming pre-wedding extravaganza.

Other guests at Radhika-Anant's pre-wedding

Other distinguished attendees encompass Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairperson of Saudi Aramco; Vivi Nevo, Founder of NV Investments; Nitin Nohria, Former Dean of Harvard Business School; Dr. Brian Levine, Founding Partner of CCRM New York; Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony; Joe Bae, CEO of KKR & Co.; Mark Carney, Chairman of Brookfield Asset Management; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO & MD of Mubadala; Mark Tucker, Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc; Anuj Ranjan, Managing Partner of Brookfield; Bill Ford, Chairman & CEO of General Atlantic; Carlos Slim, Investor; Jay Lee, Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics; Howard Marks, Co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management; James Dinan, Founder of York Capital Management; and Richard Hilton, Chairman of Hilton & Hyland.

During the pre-wedding celebrations, these guests will be immersed in India's vibrant cultural heritage and receive traditional scarves crafted by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

In a recent event, the soon-to-be-wedded duo, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, participated in the customary Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony. This traditional Gujarati practice involves presenting the Kankotri, which is the wedding invitation, to the deities, symbolizing a sacred plea for blessings upon their forthcoming union. The festivities commenced in the sprawling Jamnagar farmhouse of the Ambanis, embracing the cultural essence of Gujarat. The auspicious ceremony marked the initiation of Anant and Radhika's journey together, as they sought divine blessings for a prosperous and harmonious union.

