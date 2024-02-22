Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding festivities: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and more to join one of world's biggest celebration in Jamnagar

The Ambani household is gearing up for one of the biggest events of their family, which is, Anant Ambani’s wedding. It is nothing short of a grand festival that is going to last not just for a couple of days but for a couple of months. The youngest son of the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Anant, and Radhika Merchant are going to get hitched in what can be called one of the world’s biggest weddings. Although the marriage will take place on 12th July, the pre-wedding festivities are scheduled for the first week of March in Jamnagar.

Business and Tech elites invited for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony

Well, we are talking about a wedding in the Ambani family, so we need not mention the level of grandness it is going to hold. As per reports in the Economic Times, after hearing the names of the guests who are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, we are sure that it is going to leave you awestruck.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, the king and queen of Bhutan, tech investor Yuri Milner and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others are expected to grace the ceremony. After such a huge pre-wedding celebration, one can only imagine the level of royalty that the wedding ceremony is going to have in July.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations begin with Lagan Lakhvanu

Recently, the soon-to-be-married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony took place. This Gujarati custom involves offering the Kankotri wedding invitation to the gods as a sacred request for blessings on the new union.

The celebrations began in traditional Gujarati style at the huge Jamnagar farmhouse of Ambanis. With the auspicious ceremony, Anant and Radhika began their journey together while seeking divine blessings.

Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Hariharan to perform at the pre-wedding celebration

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the 3-day pre-wedding celebration that will take place between the 1st and 3rd March this year will see top Indian artists like Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Hariharan performing on stage.