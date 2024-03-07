WATCH: Radhika Merchant dedicates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue to Anant Ambani during sangeet ceremony

It’s been a couple of days since the three-day pre-wedding grand celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Nevertheless, the internet is continuously abuzz with videos and pictures from the soirée which was graced by notable personalities from all walks of life including tech elites and Bollywood celebrities. Yet again, one of the videos that has been ruling the internet is where the soon-to-be bride Radhika Merchant dedicates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue To Anant.

Radhika Merchant dedicates Shah Rukh Khan's romantic dialogue to Anant Ambani

A while back, we caught our hands on one of the videos from the gala evening of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place in Jamnagar. The video that has gone viral on the internet beholds the cute and romantic moment of the much-in-love couple. In the clip from the couple’s sangeet ceremony, we can see Radhika and Anant standing on the stage alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. As the star known for his on-screen romance is there, the love in the air is bound to spread.

The video shows the beautiful Radhika mentioning now that SRK is here she would want to recite a dialogue from one of his films. The Jawan actor who is known for his instant wit and humor didn’t miss the opportunity to pull her leg by asking her if Akshay Kumar was there on the stage, she would’ve recited his dialogue, leaving everyone in splits.

Despite admitting to feeling nervous, Radhika chose the most beautiful line to dedicate the love of her life Anant Ambani from SRK’s iconic movie, Om Shanti Om. She said, “Itni shiddat se maine tujhe paane ki koshish ki hai, zarre zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai.”

Elated by Radhika’s cutesy dedication, SRK couldn’t hold back and cheered up for the couple and asked Anant to give a big hug to Radhika. On the other hand, overwhelmed by Radhika’s dedication, he went on to plant a sweet kiss on her cheeks.

Take a look at the adorable video for yourself:

Mukesh Ambani calls Shah Rukh Khan Anant Ambani's Godfather

In one of the other videos, Mukesh Ambani is also seen referring to Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘Godfather’ of Anant.

Take a look:

Radhika Merchant opens up about pre-wedding festivities with Anant Ambani

In a recent interview with Vogue US, Radhika also opened up on the reason why she and Anant chose Jamnagar for their pre-wedding festivities. Radhika said that choosing Jamnagar was a way of honoring their roots and the family’s legacy. She added that it is a place where her husband-to-be works and spends most of their time. “It is also where Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben, was born and truly where our heart is. Anant and I both believe that this is our karma bhoomi or land of duty,” she shared.

Furthermore, she also acknowledged and expressed gratitude for her privileges. Radhika stated that she recognizes that this is a privilege only a few people experience, and she is truly blessed. She is also hopeful of their wedding bringing international attention to their key project, Vantara. For the uninitiated, Vantara is the largest animal rehabilitation center in the world that both she and Anant hold close to their hearts.

It is worth mentioning that after the three-day grand celebrations from March 1 to March 3, a special event was organized by the Ambani family for the employees of Reliance Industries to make sure that the joyous occasion is shared by one and all. Thus, several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh returned to Jamnagar yesterday. Only the selected celebrities had returned to Jamnagar city to mesmerize the attendees with their presence, which was also followed by the musical show of Arijit Singh.

