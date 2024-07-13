Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's stunning entry video goes viral

There are dozens of reasons why Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has become a big topic of discussion worldwide. One of the many reasons is that the biggest international celebs including Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have also joined the celebrations.

The Kardashian sisters who are among the biggest global celebs joined the Ambani-Merchant wedding clad in Indian attires and took the social media by storm.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian make a splash at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

It's the first visit of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian to India and since it's for one of the biggest wedding events in the world, it had to be special. Kim wore a red shimmery saree and an off-shoulder blouse with a low neckline for the event. Khloe opted for a cream-ivory and nude lehenga along with a cold-shoulder full-sleeve blouse. She paired it with a stylish drape dupatta.

Now the entry video of both sisters from the event is going viral on social media. In the video, both of them look stunning as they walk inside the venue in style.

A picture of the Kardashian sisters along with Nita Ambani has also caught the attention of netizens and they can't stop raving about it.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian to feature Anant-Radhika wedding in their reality show The Kardashians

Advertisement

As per the India Today report, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian will record the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and will feature it in their reality show, The Kardashians. Reportedly, the sisters have taken their entire glam team along with them so that they can make them look their best.

As the sisters arrived in Mumbai on July 11, they were showered with love from the paps at the airport. Later, they also received a warm welcome at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba, Mumbai. The staff welcomed the divas with garlands, tilak and also presented them with a bouquet.

More about Anant and Radhika's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally got married on July 12 amid a star-studded wedding reception. This will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13. A star-studded wedding reception on July 14 is expected to wrap up the highly talked about festivities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday can't stop grooving to Aankh Marey; INSIDE VIDEO