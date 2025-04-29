Why did BLACKPINK’s Lisa turn down invitation to perform at Miss Universe 2025 grand finale? Find out here

Fans hoping to see BLACKPINK’s Lisa light up the Miss Universe 2025 stage will have to wait for another opportunity. The globally renowned K-pop star has officially turned down an offer to perform at this year’s grand finale event, set to be held in Thailand.

The news was confirmed by Nawat Itsaragrisil, the newly appointed CEO of the Miss Universe Organization, during a recent livestream on TikTok. In his broadcast, Nawat revealed that Lisa had been personally invited to headline the highly anticipated finale. Given her international fame and her roots in Thailand, organizers believed she would be a perfect fit to bring a spectacular close to this year’s event.

Advertisement

However, discussions between the Miss Universe team and Lisa’s overseas management reportedly proved to be quite challenging. According to Nawat, while the organizers remained hopeful and worked hard to make the collaboration possible, negotiations ultimately fell through. After extensive communication attempts, Lisa’s representatives officially declined the offer, citing scheduling conflicts as the primary reason.

Lisa’s team explained that her calendar for the year had already been filled with a number of upcoming projects, making it impossible for her to adjust her schedule to accommodate the Miss Universe event. Despite the organizers’ efforts to find a workable solution, the BLACKPINK member’s prior commitments took precedence.

Meanwhile, preparations for Miss Universe 2025 continue to move forward. The pageant will be held on 21 November 2025, at the IMPACT Arena in Muang Thong Thani, one of Thailand’s premier venues for large-scale international events. Ticket sales for the grand finale have already been announced, with prices ranging from approximately 74 USD to 1,475 USD, depending on seating and package options.

Advertisement

This year’s edition of Miss Universe marks a new chapter under Nawat Itsaragrisil’s leadership, who officially took over as CEO on April 23. His appointment has drawn attention, as fans and pageant enthusiasts alike are curious to see how his vision will shape the future of the global event. Although Lisa’s absence may come as a disappointment to some, anticipation remains high for what promises to be a spectacular evening celebrating beauty, culture, and international unity on one of the world’s biggest stages.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa teams up with Maroon 5 for new single Priceless following her Coachella 2025 performance