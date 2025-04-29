Nandamuri Balakrishna gets emotional on receiving Padma Bhushan: 'Blessing to walk on path laid down by my legendary father'

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award on April 28, 2025. The President of India felicitated him for his contributions to Indian cinema. Later, NBK shared his emotions with fans through a heartfelt post on his Facebook handle, expressing pride for the recognition.

Balayya shared that receiving the Padma Bhushan from the President of India filled him with deep gratitude and emotion. He called it a blessing to be part of the film industry and to walk the path shown by his father, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao.

Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna thanked the Government of India, his fans, family, and well-wishers for their constant support. He added that his journey would continue with more strength, purpose, and inspiration.

In his words, "It is a blessing to serve the world of cinema and to walk on the path laid down by my legendary father, Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Garu. I accept this honor with humility and dedicate it to every dreamer who believes in hard work, values, and service to society."

Take a look at his full note below:

In January 2025, the Indian government announced that Nandamuri Balakrishna would be conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award. Along with him, Ajith Kumar and other celebrities, including Arijit Singh, were also honored with Padma Awards this year.

On the work front, NBK was last seen in Daaku Maharaaj, an action drama directed and co-written by Bobby Kolli. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film tells the story of Sitaram, a former IES officer who turns into a savior for a village suffering under the tyranny of a powerful family.

Advertisement

The film featured an ensemble cast, including Pragya Jaiswal, Sachin Khedekar, Shraddha Srinath, Makarand Deshpande, and Urvashi Rautela in key roles. Released on January 12, 2025, Daaku Maharaaj performed strongly at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Currently, Balakrishna is busy shooting for Akhanda 2 with director Boyapati Srinu.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan shares SPECIAL message for Ajith Kumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna as they get honored with Padma Bhushan awards