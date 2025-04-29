J-Hope hints at BTS' plans after military discharge of members and is 'curious' about changes in identities

BTS member J-Hope recently opened up about his plans and expectations regarding a full-group reunion post all the members' military discharge in June. It showcased how the artists are as excited and eagerly awaiting to reunite with each other as the fans. J-Hope opened up on what's next for the group in an exclusive with Teen Vogue on April 26. He reflected on how they have each changed individually and how that shall affect the group as a whole.

J-Hope talked about the BTS members' growth as artists and individuals, stating, “I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us work on their own music, come out with their solo projects and do their own thing." He then wondered what it would be like for the seven of them to come together again. “The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS, I'm curious to see how it'll look like," he mentioned.

The BTS rapper might be indicating that each of them has explored new genres and modified their styles after their solo ventures. J-Hope also shared his anticipation of an OT7 meet-up after their discharge from the military and BTS becoming a training-completed group. Regarding that, he said, “I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service.” He further said, “We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future."

The statement somewhat eased fans' worries, assuring them that BTS is already thinking of having a full-group comeback as soon as they can. The K-pop star believes their individual strengths and improvements will enable them to deliver an even better performance than their previous group efforts. "I think it's going to be a massive energy,” he said. BTS will officially be a military-discharged group on June 21, 2025, following member SUGA's return to civilian life. Following that, they were expected to surprise fans with some interesting 12th anniversary events.

However, with the eldest member Jin's declaration of solo tour commencement on June 28 and with HYBE Label's CEO and CFO's statements of the group needing time before a group comeback, such possibilities seemed unlikely.

