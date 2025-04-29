Lee Seung Gi apologizes for father-in-law's illegal stock manipulation; cuts ties with wife's family citing 'damaged' trust

Lee Seung Gi's father-in-law has been convicted of engaging in illicit activities, including stock manipulation. After the indictment, the actor issued a statement through his agency, Big Planet Made, expressing regret to those impacted by his father-in-law's actions. He also shared plans for how he and his wife will navigate their relationship with her family moving forward, given the current circumstances, according to a report by K-media outlet Chosun Biz on April 29.

Advertisement

Providing insights to the case, the actor said, “Although a fine was imposed in the retrial regarding the continuous illegal activities raised against my father-in-law, he has been indicted again due to similar illegal acts." The incident was shocking to Lee Seung Gi, who mentioned waiting for the court ruling regarding the accusations against his father-in-law, putting his belief in him. "As someone who has been waiting for the results based on family trust, I am devastated by my father-in-law's misconduct," he stated.

He also apologized to the victims of the stock manipulation due to his "hasty remarks without fully verifying the situation last year.” He referred to his 2024 statement, which called the allegations against his father-in-law, husband of Kyeon Mi Ri, "clearly false." He further said, “Illegal actions must be rightfully punished. I sincerely apologize to the victims who have suffered due to my rash judgment. He further revealed how the family, once built on trust, was broken after the unwanted incident.

Advertisement

The Vagabond actor further revealed taking a big decision due to the same. Lee Seung Gi said, "The trust within our family has been irreparably damaged due to this incident. After long deliberation, my wife and I have decided to cut ties with my in-laws.” Given their strong family values, the decision must have been particularly tough for the actor and his wife. Nonetheless, they set a commendable example by handling the situation with integrity.

Expressing remorse, he said, “I sincerely apologize once again for causing concern and disappointment with personal matters.” He then made an assuring statement that read, “I will strive to live with sound values and a stronger sense of responsibility for a healthier society.”

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi SUES investment platform for violating portrait rights; know what happened