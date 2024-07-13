Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani flaunts henna-clad hands; a perfect mix of tradition and family love

Nita Ambani is the epitome of grace. The wife of Mukesh Ambani and mother of Akash, Isha, and Anant never misses a chance to inspire millions of women with her classy looks.

Now, she is also making headlines thanks to her henna for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Nita Ambani's henna featuring Radha Krishna and names of Anant, Radhika, Akash and Shloka wins hearts

Nita Ambani is creating buzz for her henna on the wedding of her youngest son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. Ambani family is known for following Indian traditions and Nita's henna is another example of it.

The henna-clad palms of Anant's mother feature a beautiful motif of Radha Krishna along with the names of her beloved kids i.e. Anant, Radhika, Akash, Shloka, Isha, and Anand written on the back of her hands. The name of her husband, Mukesh Ambani is also visible in the henna along with the forenames of her grandsons, Krishna, Aadiya, Prithvi, and Veda.

A video also shows Nita flaunting her henna while mentioning every name that has been written on it.

About the wedding of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant

The grand wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika started months back with a highly talked about 3-day pre-wedding in Jamnagar. Biggest Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and international personalities like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and many more became a part of the festivities. Music stars like Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh entertained the guests.

Soon after that, the Ambani family celebrated a 4-day pre-wedding celebration at a luxurious cruise liner known as Celebrity Ascent. Several Bollywood stars were invited as guests and international music artists like Katy Perry, Pitbull, and Backstreet Boys came to entertain.

Now finally on July 12, Anant and Radhika are tying the note. The grand event will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13. A star-studded wedding reception will be organized on July 14.

