Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian makes a statement in red saree; INSIDE pic ft Nita Ambani, Khloe serves family goals

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai. As the celebrations and festivities unfold, numerous celebrities and media personalities have joined the celebrations, including American actress and socialite Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian look splendid in desi outfits at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Kim made a bold statement in a daring red shimmery saree and an off-shoulder blouse with a low neckline and a sleek pallu accentuating her curves. She completed her look with a middle-parted hairstyle, a maang tika, and a statement diamond layered necklace, epitomizing desi chic.

Meanwhile, her sister Khloe looked stunning in a cream-ivory and nude lehenga with intricate beaded work and a cold-shoulder full-sleeve blouse paired with a stylish drape chunni. Khloe finished her look with a heavy statement and layered choker and a matching maang tika and carried a stylish potli bag.

In an insider picture from the wedding ceremony, Kim is seen holding Nita Ambani's hand, with Khloe also visible in the frame.

Fans gush over the Kardashian sister's desi look

Netizens were quick to react to Kim and Khloe's desi look. One person wrote, "ATE! Literally ATE IT". One person wrote, "That’s how we do it ladies!". One netizen shared, "Khole looks so good". One person wrote, "Ooooh gorgeous. I just love themm". One fan wrote, "Wow! They Look Ravishing".

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Several Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rajinikanth, Rajkummar Rao and many more have arrived for the Lagan ceremony.

Several inside videos from groom Anant's Baaraat ceremony are circulating on social media, showcasing stars like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya dancing with infectious energy and enthusiasm.

After the Shubh Lagan ceremony on July 12, 2024, the festivities will proceed with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13, followed by the grand wedding reception on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

