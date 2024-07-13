Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Bride walks down the aisle with dad Viren; groom teases during Varmala in UNSEEN videos
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now married and the videos from their big day including that of heartwarming rituals like Varmala and Ponkhnu. Don't miss the bride walking down the aisle.
Our hearts are full and so is the internet as the most adorable couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in Mumbai today (July 12). Son and daughter-in-law of business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the couple exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony, and the videos following ahead are proof of the same.
Radhika Merchant arrives in Mayurvahana for her wedding
The beautiful bride entered the venue in a grand automated Mayurvahana (a peacock-designed on-wheel carrier). Before we explain much, you should see the videos here:-
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mega wedding will conclude with a reception on July 14, 2024.
