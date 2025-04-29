Nysa Devgan’s wedding season look in Rs 6,75,000 Manish Malhotra's brocade lehenga is all about regal vibes

The wedding season is in full swing, and Bollywood’s young generation is constantly setting new style statements. And today, we will be talking about Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, who made a glamorous appearance at a wedding dressed in a stunning Manish Malhotra creation. Honestly, seeing her in desi fashion is always pure bliss. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble!

The celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra took to her social media handle to share glimpses of Nysa Devgan's killer looks in a deep pink brocade lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The designer never disappoints us with his creations, and slipping into one of his finest creations is what every girl dreams about!

Nysa’s Rs 6,75,000 lehenga had a deep square neckline blouse that kept her appearance elegant with a contemporary touch. Meanwhile, the golden threadwork and sequins perfectly captured the festive charm. The young starlet beautifully paired it with the pink brocade lehenga that was beautifully adorned with the golden work at the hemline. Completing her ensemble, she carried the dupatta over her shoulder, perfectly exuding feminine charm.

The star kid opted for striking accessories featuring a traditional choker necklace, embellished earrings, and kadas that appeared sophisticated without overdoing the wedding look. She left her hair open, parted in the middle, and styled with loose waves.

But what truly made her stand out was the subtle and flawless makeup. The radiant base enhanced her skin, and with the blush and highlighter, she added eye-catching shine to her cheekbones. Adding some drama to her eyes, she decided to elevate them with smoky eyeshadow and perfectly curled lashes. Lastly, painting her lips in nude-shade lipstick, she completed her wedding look to dreamy perfection.

Nysa Devgan's wedding look shows that trends come and go, but the lehenga always seems to be girls’ go-to choice to slay the shaadi season. From choosing the outfit to accessories and makeup, each detail in her look screamed nothing but perfection, and we’re in awe of it. Take cues for the next wedding celebration.

