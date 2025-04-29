Sreeleela shows why white chikankari kurta is must-have wardrobe essential in Summers

No matter the outing, Sreeleela never fails to turn it into a fashion moment. From glamorous to everyday style, we’re a fan of her looks, and last night was no different. She stepped out looking absolutely enchanting in her simple white chikankari kurta, serving must-try fashion inspo for hot summer days. A chikankari kurta is always easygoing, making it a must-have for the daily routine. Want to know more about Sreeleela’s look? Then keep reading!

Advertisement

Always a fan of simple fashion, Sreeleela decided to slip into a white chikankari kurta known for its delicate embroidery. It had a V-neckline and sheer sleeves, with the white floral design adding the feminine charm. The actress’ choice of outfit had a breezy silhouette perfect to keep her appearance casual and relaxing, whereas the straight-cut design added a touch of elegance.

Keeping her look monochrome, she decided to team up her kurta with the white palazzo pants that also had intricate hand embroidery, perfectly complementing her desi vibe. For Gen Z, a quick fashion tip: if you’re planning to style the chikankari kurta for everyday routine or college, it can be effortlessly paired with wide-leg or baggy jeans, just how you like it.

In terms of accessories, she kept things minimal with the tiny dangling earrings. It was perfect to let her outfit do all the talking and make it perfect to drip in style while running errands. Her shiny, long hair was left open, parted in the middle, framing her face beautifully. Also, she adorned her forehead with the round silver stone bindi.

Advertisement

She looked super pretty in her no-makeup look, intending to flaunt her natural beauty. Her skin looked flawless and radiant with just nude-shade lipstick. Adding a pop of color to her all-white look, she opted for simple yellow flat footwear.

Sreeleela’s white chikankari look proves that your outing doesn’t always need you to be ready over the top. Taking fashion inspiration from the diva herself, add ethnic dresses to your everyday wardrobe and style them elegantly with minimal accessories and flawless makeup.

If you are in the mood to add more drama to it, you can opt for oxidized earrings; they are the best thing to pair with chikankari dresses. Save it for later!

ALSO READ: Nysa Devgan’s wedding season look in Rs 6,75,000 Manish Malhotra's brocade lehenga is all about regal vibes