Park Bo Gum stuns with jaw-dropping transformation into boxer-turned-cop role for Good Boy; see main poster here

Park Bo Gum is making a powerful comeback to television, ready to showcase an intense transformation that promises to hook audiences. His new drama, Good Boy, has officially confirmed its premiere date, with a gripping poster hinting at the thrilling story ahead. The series is scheduled to premiere on May 31 at 10:40 p.m. KST, adding yet another highly anticipated drama to the early summer lineup.

Good Boy tells the unique story of young athletes who, after years of chasing medals and glory, pivot to an entirely different battlefield: law enforcement. Selected through a special recruitment program designed for medalists, these former athletes become police officers, using their competitive spirit and physical skills to tackle a society mired in corruption, deceit, and injustice.

In the drama, Park Bo Gum stars as Yoon Dong Joo, a former national boxing team member who, after stepping away from the ring, dons the police badge. His character, fueled by a relentless sense of right and wrong, is willing to raise his fists once again, not for fame, but to protect justice and the innocent. Yoon Dong Joo’s journey is not simply one of action and adrenaline but also deep moral conviction, setting the tone for a story that brings thrilling sequences with emotional resonance.

The recently revealed main poster offers a first glimpse into the sheer intensity Park Bo Gum brings to the role. His face, streaked with blood and framed by wild, determined eyes, tells a story even before the series airs. A bandaged hand clenched into a fist, a neck strained with tension, and a posture radiating both exhaustion and fiery spirit; everything about the poster speaks of a character who refuses to surrender, no matter how bruised or battered.

To fully embody Yoon Dong Joo, Park Bo Gum reportedly underwent a grueling preparation process spanning more than six months. His daily routine included an hour of strength training followed by two hours of intense boxing practice, shaping both his physique and mindset to authentically reflect a former professional athlete-turned-cop.

Speaking about his approach to the role, Park Bo Gum shared his thoughts, stating, “I portrayed Yoon Dong Joo with the belief that, unlike those who act without conscience and break the rules, his character would pursue justice selflessly and protect people with good hearts,” as quoted by Soompi.

The production team described Good Boy as more than just an action-packed investigation drama, highlighting it as a story about young people forging their own paths to justice amid harsh realities. They shared that Park Bo Gum underwent a major physical transformation, even gaining weight, and assured viewers that he would showcase a new side of himself filled with passionate and youthful energy.

