What Made Sebastian Stan Go 'I Don't Have My Place' to Anthony Mackie? Know Actors' First Reactions to Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement

Sebastian Stan has revealed the humorous text exchange he had with his Marvel bestie and co-star, Anthony Mackie, after the Avengers: Doomsday cast was announced. The duo has previously starred in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier together.

While hyping Marvel's next movie, Thunderbolts, at a press conference, Stan, 42, revealed that Mackie, 46, called him soon after the star-studded cast was announced on March 26. The two thespians last shared the silver screen for a brief moment in Captain America: Brave New World, as Stan appeared in a heartwarming cameo as Bucky Barnes to offer moral support to Mackie's Sam Wilson during a crisis.

Upon finding out the final Doomsday lineup, Mackie sent Stan a friendly message, casually inquiring about his plans and traveling arrangements. Stan responded that he had not yet planned anything further, and Mackie playfully teased him, warning him against being evasive.

According to People, Stan described their conversation, "I got a text that went, 'What's up, player?' and I was like, um, 'Not much. How are you'? And he was like, 'When you come in, where are you staying at?' And I was like, uh, 'I don't know yet, Anthony. I don't have my place yet."

Stan added that Mackie responded with "Don't be like that." Their laid-back chemistry has been a mainstay of the relationship, off and on-screen.

While Stan has a cameo role in Mackie's new Captain America film, he pointed out that he spent most of last year filming Thunderbolts. Looking back on the experience, per Variety, Stan joked, "[Filming] Thunderbolts*, let me tell you, it was a much quieter year for me because I didn’t see Anthony Mackie. So, I’ll say that. Although I miss Anthony Mackie like daily, and it’s something I don’t like to admit."

Looking forward to Thunderbolts, Stan was optimistic about the project, stating that he had a good sense early on due to the good chemistry between the cast. He said that, unlike the case with returning casts where chemistry already exists, Thunderbolts featured a new set of misfits and comedic characters who build their chemistry from scratch.

Thunderbolts starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and others, will make its theatrical bow on May 2, 2025.

