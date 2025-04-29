Kim Soo Hyun gets sued for 3 billion KRW by two advertisers amid Kim Sae Ron scandal; more brands reportedly to follow suit

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is facing a growing legal and financial crisis following recent allegations linking him to an underage dating scandal involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. As the controversy continues to dominate headlines, multiple brands that had previously partnered with Kim Soo Hyun are now moving to terminate their contracts and seek financial restitution.

According to reports from legal industry insiders on April 28, two companies, identified as Company A and Company B, have officially filed lawsuits against Kim Soo Hyun and his management agency, GOLDMEDALIST. The companies are demanding the return of the modeling fees they had paid, along with additional compensation for reputational damages.

The combined amount being sought by these two companies reportedly exceeds 3 billion KRW (approximately 2 million USD). This figure, however, may only represent the tip of the iceberg, as more advertisers are reportedly preparing to take legal action against the actor and his agency.

Sources reveal that Company C, another brand that had previously secured Kim Soo Hyun as their official model, is also contemplating legal proceedings. The company has accused the actor of breaching the trust outlined in their contract, claiming that the negative publicity surrounding him has undermined their brand image. Company C is currently weighing whether to demand a full refund of the modeling fees or pursue further penalties for breach of contract.

Entertainment law expert Park Sung Woo from Woori Law Firm offered insight into the broader implications of the situation. As quoted by AllKpop, “It is known within the industry that Kim Soo Hyun signed advertising contracts with about 15 brands, with each domestic contract reportedly valued at around 1 to 1.2 billion KRW,” Park stated.

He also highlighted a key pattern in the advertising industry: “Advertisers usually try to avoid being the first to publicly sue a model. However, once news of a lawsuit emerges, it is likely that more advertisers will follow.” If additional companies proceed with lawsuits, the cumulative damages could potentially surpass 10 billion KRW (approximately 7.3 million USD), marking one of the largest endorsement-related disputes involving a Korean celebrity in recent memory.

Kim Soo Hyun’s management agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has not yet publicly addressed the lawsuits or the potential for further legal action. However, industry watchers note that the agency is under immense pressure to resolve the disputes quickly to mitigate further damage to both the actor’s career and the agency’s reputation.

The scandal is especially shocking given Kim Soo Hyun’s previously spotless public image. Long celebrated as a trustworthy and beloved figure both domestically and internationally, the actor had become one of the most sought-after endorsement models across industries, representing major brands in fashion, technology, food, and more.

Now, as legal battles loom and his name remains embroiled in controversy, Kim Soo Hyun faces a critical juncture in his career. How the actor and GOLDMEDALIST respond in the coming weeks may determine not only the outcome of the lawsuits but also the future trajectory of his acting career in the industry. As of now, fans, advertisers, and the broader entertainment industry are watching closely, awaiting further developments in what has quickly become one of the most significant celebrity controversies of the year.

