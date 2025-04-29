Pawan Kalyan shares SPECIAL message for Ajith Kumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna as they get honored with Padma Bhushan awards

Actors Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna were honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in New Delhi on Monday, April 28. The awards were presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, for their contributions to Indian cinema. After receiving the honors, Pawan Kalyan took to his social media handle to share a special message for them.

Pawan Kalyan congratulated Ajith and praised him for entertaining audiences of all ages through diverse films like Kadhal Kottai. He also acknowledged the unique mark he had made in the world of cinema. The OG actor also mentioned that Ajith had shown excellence not only as an actor but also as a Formula 2 racer.

He concluded his note by wishing the Good Bad Ugly actor continued success in both his acting career and his passion for racing. In his words, "He has made a unique mark in the screen world. He also excels as a Formula 2 racer. I wish Mr Ajith Kumar many more successes as an actor and car racer."

Pawan Kalyan also extended his heartfelt wishes to veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna on being honored with the Padma Bhushan award. He said that NBK holds a special place in the Telugu film industry and noted how his performances left a lasting impression on audiences.

The Hari Hara Veera Mallu actor further expressed his hope that Balayya would continue contributing to both public service and the world of cinema. "His style in historical, religious and folk roles impresses the audience immensely. I wish Mr. Balakrishna to do more in public service and art service," he penned on X.

Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna were announced as recipients of the Padma Bhushan award earlier in January 2025. Several celebrities, including Adhik Ravichandran, Venkat Prabhu, Anirudh Ravichander, and others, congratulated them on social media.

